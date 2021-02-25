Source: Youths relive war memories in song | The Herald

Minister Mutsvangwa

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

Government draws strength and comfort from witnessing the youths taking it upon themselves to preserve the country’s history including through renditions of Chimurenga songs.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said this yesterday during the Chimurenga Music Competition prizes handover ceremony held at the Museum of African Liberation yesterday.

Minister Mutsvangwa was accompanied by her husband, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairman, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa.

“As young musicians today, we note with encouragement that it was for the love of your nation that you entered the Chimurenga Music Competition as your way of telling the Zimbabwean liberation story through music.

“We draw strength and comfort from witnessing our children today taking it upon themselves to preserve the history of our nation through reviving the Chimurenga songs as you have done,” she said.

Plans are underway for the recoding and release of Zimbabwe@40 music album.

It was an emotional moment for Minister Mutsvangwa yesterday as she went down memory lane, recounting some of her moments together with other freedom fighters during the liberation struggle.

She said music was one of the pillars that inspired them during the war.

“We are here today (yesterday) to celebrate and hand over these amazing and life-changing awards to very deserving young music artistes who took their time to compose compelling songs which today we are acknowledging.

“Today we stand proud to have such talented young Zimbabweans who are not only musicians, but are torch-bearers for the youths and generations coming after them through their music,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the winning artistes have bridged the gap between the country’s liberators, its generation and those coming after, through music delivered through the competition.

INSTAK chief executive Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi said the competition was a legacy project by youths, which needed maximum support.