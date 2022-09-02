Source: Youths seen as key to 2023 ballot -Newsday Zimbabwe

ELECTION watchdog Project Launch 263 says results of the country’s 2023 general elections will be largely influenced by the youth vote.

Project Launch 263 launched a voter education and mobilisation campaign in the capital yesterday targeting the youths.

At a Press conference in Harare, Project Launch 263 director Youngerson Matete said their campaign sought to address prevalent voter apathy among Zimbabwe’s youths.

He said they were targeting Harare, Matabeleland, Masvingo, Manicaland provinces, where he believes voter apathy is most predominant.

“There are more than three million young people who can potentially register to vote. We are, however, aware of the prevailing economic situation that has left the youth impoverished and hindering the representation of young people’s interests and priorities,” Matete said.

“Young people are locomotives of change and we implore them to be the change they desire and present them for public office because we believe that young people are leaders of today and tomorrow and 2023 elections will be won by the youth vote.”

Project Launch 263 hopes to build a peer to peer voter mobilisation system whereby young people, in their numbers, can meaningfully participate at all levels.