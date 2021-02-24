Source: Youths urged to patch up potholes | The Herald

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

AN organisation dealing with youths, Volunteer Troops for Sustainable Development, is rallying youths across the country to contribute to the development of their areas.

The organisation said one of the key areas that need attention is that of roads. It urged youths to patch at least one pothole in their respective areas.

The organisation has embarked on a road clearing exercise for Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Road (formerly Enterprise Road) after receiving authority from the Harare City Council.

“The number of potholes in this country is way less than the number of active youths. Therefore, every youth must be motivated to patch one pothole,” said the organisation in its National Youth Day message.

Recently, President Mnangagwa said the opposition must be voted out from local authorities as they have run-down urban councils much to the suffering of the people.

The ineptitude of the MDC-led councils has been laid bare this rainy season as roads have become impassable.

Most roads across the country have a lot of potholes that have resulted in fatal accidents. Harare City Council’s negligence of social service, including roads has risen to alarming levels.

Last year, the local authority managed to rehabilitate only 1,1 kilometres across the city against a target of 120 km.