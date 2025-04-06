Source: Yutong unveils new D14 bus model in Zimbabwe | The Sunday Mail

Transport and Infratructural Development Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco interacts with delegetes during the unveiling of the highly anticipated Yutong D14 bus in Harare on Tuesday

Harmony Agere

YUTONG ZIMBABWE unveiled its highly anticipated Yutong D14 bus in Harare on Tuesday, marking yet another milestone in the country’s evolving transport landscape.

The guest of honour, Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco, lauded Yutong’s continued contributions to the country’s transport sector.

In his address, Deputy Minister Sacco expressed his admiration for the Yutong brand, acknowledging its longstanding presence in Zimbabwe and its role in improving public transport.

He praised the company for its commitment to high-quality products and services, which have contributed to the increasing adoption of Yutong buses across the country.

“I have known about the Yutong brand for many years, and over the years, Yutong has been everywhere in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The use of these buses has significantly improved the travel conditions of our people.”

Highlighting the Government’s commitment to infrastructure development, Deputy Minister Sacco emphasised the importance of travel safety and expressed optimism about the D14 model’s enhanced features, specifically designed to suit Zimbabwe’s road conditions.

“I heard that the D14 bus is specially designed for the road conditions in Zimbabwe and has made great improvements in safety,” he said.

“That’s what I am really looking forward to seeing.”

Yutong’s clients expressed satisfaction with the company’s services.

Inter Africa chief executive officer Mr Leonard Mukumba reflected on over a decade of successful partnership with Yutong.

He described the company as more than just a vehicle supplier but a close ally in Zimbabwe’s transport industry.

He commended Yutong for its customer-centric approach, emphasising the company’s willingness to incorporate feedback from vehicle users to enhance its products.

“First, Yutong is willing to listen to the feedback and suggestions of our vehicle users and can make improvements according to our feedback, meet our needs and truly treat users as partners,” said Mr Mukumba.

Expressing confidence in the durability and performance of the D14 bus, Mr Mukumba echoed Yutong’s slogan, “Time Tells Everything”, affirming his belief that the model would remain a reliable asset for more than two decades.

He reiterated his commitment to working with Yutong to foster the development of Zimbabwe’s transport industry.

The launch of the Yutong D14 model underscores the growing relationship between Zimbabwe and the Chinese bus manufacturer, as well as the country’s ongoing efforts to modernise its public transport system.

The Yutong D14 features LED headlights lasting 50 000 hours, enhancing night driving safety.

Inside, it offers an upgraded dashboard, extra storage and an air-suspended driver’s seat for comfort on long journeys.

With a 77-passenger capacity and 40 percent more luggage space (15,5 cubic metres), it boosts efficiency for transport operators.

A 410-horsepower engine, blue-core fuel-saving system and anti-corrosion technology ensure durability on Zimbabwe’s tough roads.

Its high-strength steel frame enhances safety. With 22 000 buses sold in Africa, Yutong’s D14 launch reaffirms its commitment to reliable, high-performance transport solutions for the continent.