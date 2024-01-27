ZACC arrests deputy roads boss over US$1m fraud

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

THE deputy director of Road Services in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Ernest Shenje, has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over an alleged US$1 million fradulent claim for compensation for a property affected by the construction of the Mbudzi Interchange in Harare.

In a brief statement announcing of the arrest yesterday, ZACC said the alleged fraudulent claim in compensation was for US$1 003 417.

“The accused, working in cahoots with one Levy Idana (who is still at large) and some lawyers, manufactured a fraudulent agreement of sale purporting that Levy Idana was the owner of Subdivision A of Subdivision B of Delft of Hopely which was in the name of John Maloney.”

ZACC said Shenje went on to facilitate the processing, working together with other Ministry officials. As a result of their fraudulent claim, Idana was allegedly paid US$200 000.

Shenje is expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court today.

The Mbudzi Interchange occupies a significantly larger area than the roundabout it replaces and so the Government had to buy out property owners in the immediate vicinity of the interchange and some of its access roads.

This involved using the laid down compensation procedures of independent valuations, normally involving three separate valuations, and then taking over the needed property at the independent valuation. While the property owners had no option but to sell out, the law does guarantee them full compensation for urban land.