Source: ZACC “closely following Aljezeera expose | The Chronicle

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc)

Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has said it is closely following the Al Jazeera documentary into alleged gold smuggling in the country.

Al Jazeera on Thursday released a documentary on alleged smuggling of gold in the country.

The international news agency conducted undercover investigations into suspected underhand gold dealings in the country.

In a statement on Twitter, Zacc said it was following the documentary.

“@ZACConline is closely following the Aljezeera  broadcast,” read the statement.

