ZACC “closely following” Aljezeera expose 

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc)
Chronicle Reporter
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has said it is closely following the Al Jazeera documentary into alleged gold smuggling in the country.
Al Jazeera on Thursday released a documentary on alleged smuggling of gold in the country.
The international news agency conducted undercover investigations into suspected underhand gold dealings in the country.
In a statement on Twitter, Zacc said it was following the documentary.
“@ZACConline is closely following the Aljezeera broadcast,” read the statement.
