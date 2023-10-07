ZACC Impersonators on the prowl 

Story by Peter Chivhima, Courts Reporter

MORE than 20 people have been arrested since the beginning of this year on allegations of impersonating officials from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

The Commission has raised alarm over a surge in the number of fraudsters who are masquerading as officials from the anti-graft commission and demanding payment from people purportedly being investigated.

ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane warned would-be offenders that justice will be saved on them.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission confirms that we are receiving information to the effect of a surge of fraudsters who are masquerading and purporting to be officials from our Commission. It is so disturbing that people are losing a lot of money. So far, we have more than 20 people who were arrested in connection to the allegations. Recently, we arrested five suspects and they have since appeared in court. We also have some who are serving jail terms after being convicted. So, we are saying people should report to our offices when they suspect such cases,” she said.

The suspects are Tinashe Mhere, Peter Maodzeka, Nyasha Ndumo, Luckmore Makwara and Raymond Banda, all of Harare who were arrested and appeared in court this week on allegations of impersonating ZACC officials.

Allegations are that on the 26th of last month, Tinashe Mhere and David Nyasuka who is still at large approached a car dealer in Harare where they tried to swindle him of money after they allegedly pretended to be investigating him.

Their plan however went wrong when the suspects allegedly produced fake ZACC identity cards, leading to their arrest.

A four-member gang of Dick Mutyambizi, Crispen Manda and Maxwell Mahota has already been convicted and jailed, while another group of suspects that include Felix Rimaunga, Faife Geza and Nedd Tembo is awaiting trial.