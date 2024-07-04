Source: Zambezi basin project receives US$10m funding –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has secured more than US$18 million in funding from the Global Environment Facility for management of water, energy, food and environmental resources within the Zambezi River Basin.

The first project, “Strengthening Zambezi River Basin Management towards Climate Resilience and Ecosystem Health,” has been allocated US$10,57 million.

The second project, titled Global Electronics Management programme (Horn of Africa Regional Child Project)”, received US$7,83 million meant to address the growing challenge of electronic waste (e-waste) in Somalia, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

The Zambezi River Basin project is expected to benefit millions through advancements in agriculture, fisheries and dam operations.

It also focuses on promoting trans-boundary co-operation, integrated planning and adaptive management practices to boost the basin’s resilience and the health of the basin’s ecosystem.

AfDB climate change and green growth director Anthony Nyong said: “Through these projects, the AfDB continues to lead the way in promoting environmental sustainability and resilience, driving positive change for both people and the planet.

“These projects represent a continued commitment by AfDB to foster sustainable development and resilience throughout Africa, addressing critical environmental challenges through innovative and collaborative approaches.”