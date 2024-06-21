Zambian MPs raise concerns over AFRICOM 

Mr Mulambo Haimbe

Gibson Nyikadzino

Herald Correspondent

The presence of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) forces in Zambia sparked debate in that country’s National Assembly on Thursday when lawmakers demanded Government’s transparency in handling the matter.

Lawmakers asked the Zambia Government to provide more answers to citizens saying the hosting of AFRICOM forces in Zambia has significant implications on the nation’s foreign policy and could potentially strain ties with neighbouring and regional countries.

The outrage came after Zambia’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe indicated that AFRICOM exists in Zambia for the sole purpose of training troops for UN missions.

Opposition’s Patriotic Front (PF) Parliamentarian and former Home Affairs Minister, Mr Stephen Kampyongo made an inquiry directed at Minister Hainde highlighting regional concerns about the presence of AFRICOM in the country.

“Is your Government in a position to reconsider hosting AFRICOM if you realise during your conversation with other member States that they are equally concerned? They may be quiet but they share the same concerns,” said Mr Kampyongo.

Another PF legislator Mr Mutotwe Kafwaya told Minister Haimbe to stop misleading National Assembly members and the Zambian people on AFRICOM.

“Madam Speaker, AFRICOM is one of the eleven unified combatant commands of the United States Department of Defence headquartered at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany. It is responsible for US military operations, including fighting regional conflicts and maintaining military relations with African nations,” he said.

“AFRICOM is responsible for fighting regional wars! However, is the Minister in order to mislead us and the nation that this particular AFRICOM establishment in Lusaka, which I doubt is a creation of the Cabinet because if it was, it would have been brought here for ratification?

“Is he in order to mislead us that this particular establishment in Lusaka is for training UN operations when, in fact, this reason he has mentioned is not even highlighted in the objectives of AFRICOM?”

“In August 2007, SADC Defence and Security Ministers resolved that sister countries of the region should not agree to host AFRICOM and in particular, armed forces, since this would have a negative effect. That resolution was presented to the Heads of State and this is a SADC position,” said Mr Kafwaya.