Source: Zanu PF ‘blocking’ embassies from opening consulates in Byo – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILAS NKALA

OPPOSITION Zapu has accused the ruling Zanu PF party of blocking the opening of consular posts in Bulawayo.

This was said by Zapu deputy secretary for international relations, Future Msebele, who claimed that Zanu PF had a deliberate policy to alienate the southern region of the country from international spotlight and to marginalise it.

Recently, the United States embassy’s consular section chief Alex Ave-Lallemant, on behalf of ambassador Brian Nichols, turned down a request by Zapu for embassies to open posts in Bulawayo after Msebele had written to all embassies in Harare asking them to open new consular posts in Bulawayo in order to promote devolution.

Msebele had argued that this would ensure accessibility to consular services by people in the Matabeleland region, as well as enable them to have commercial and political engagements.