Source: Zanu PF cleric gets honorary doctorate -Newsday Zimbabwe

Bishop Andby Makururu (in red gown) receiving his doctorate degree from Maxlus Christian College in South Africa early this week

A ZANU PF praise-singer and leader of Johanne the Fifth of African Bishop, Andby Makururu, has been honoured with an honorary doctorate by Maxlus Christian University in South Africa.

Makururu was honoured on Wednesday for spreading Christian values and his philanthropic works.

Addressing his congregants after landing at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on Wednesday, Makururu said: “All my life, I have been busy with preaching the word of God, going around the country, region and the world.

“I have gone through a lot as a bishop of my church, but I will continue to work hard as I always preach the gospel of prosperity.”

Makururu is known as a Zanu PF sympathiser.

He has met President Emmerson Mnangagwa several times, including at State House ahead of the August 23 and 24 elections, where he pledged to mobilise millions of his followers to vote for the Zanu PF leader.