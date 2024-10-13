Source: Zanu-PF conference preps ahead of schedule | The Sunday News

PREPARATIONS for the 21st Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference to be held in Bulawayo are way ahead of schedule with delegates and partners in different provinces now undergoing accreditation.

This year’s conference, to be held under the theme, “Industrialise, modernise towards Vision 2030”, will be more focused on the state of the economy, the party and the welfare of the people.

It will also focus on the implementation of Government programmes and policies.

In an interview yesterday, the ruling party’s Director of Information and Publicity, Cde Farai Marapira said preparations revealed that a delegation led by the party’s chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri had recently visited Bulawayo to get an overview of the preparations.

“Our preparations for the conference are way ahead of schedule. The National Chairperson of the party was in Bulawayo to get an overview of everything and check on progress and she was really impressed with the reports she got and the manner in which targets have been met.

“We are looking forward to a resounding conference and we have already started accreditation of our delegates and partners. We hope to complete the process over this weekend. The final accreditation will be done at the national headquarters but the provinces should be done by this weekend,” said Mr Marapira.

Bulawayo Provincial Secretary for Information Cde Archie Chiponda also weighed in saying the venue of the conference, the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre is being prepared following the completion of the just-ended Mine Entra.

“Local preparations for the conference are in full swing. With regards to accreditation Bulawayo delegates will be accredited tomorrow (Sunday). The ZITF venue is being prepared following the end of Mine Entra.

“Local suppliers of accommodation are in high spirits as the National Conference brings with it thousands of delegates all requiring accommodation. We should witness the publicity materials such as billboards etc being put up soon,” said Cde Chiponda.

The conference comes at a time when Zimbabwe is making significant strides in economic development, with investments like the US$1,5 billion Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) plant in Manhize and promising oil and gas reserves in Muzarabani.

Other key infrastructure projects, such as the construction of the Lake Gwayi-Tshangani, Chivhu Dam, Muchekeranwa Dam, Kunzvi Dam, and the rehabilitation of major roads, are expected to stimulate industrial growth and contribute to the country’s economic future.

In line with the party’s vision of achieving food security, the Government has also set ambitious targets for the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, which aims to reach 3,5 million rural and peri-urban households this year.

The Government is pushing for mechanised Pfumvudza/Intwasa, which requires less manual labour and is particularly beneficial for elderly farmers.

Since its introduction under the Second Republic, the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme has been hailed as a game-changer for smallholder farmers, transitioning them from subsistence farming to commercial farming.

The programme provides training and support for households in communal, A1, small-scale commercial, and old resettlement areas to cultivate cereals, oilseeds, and legumes. — @nyeve14