Zanu PF conference preps on course 

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

ZANU PF has set a target of US$500 000 for the 21st Annual National People’s Conference which will be held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Grounds in Bulawayo from October 22 to 27.

More than 4 000 delegates are expected to attend the conference.

Each province is expected to raise US$50 000 and five beasts to feed delegates who will attend the conference.

Resource mobilisation in all the provinces has started to ensure a successful conference.

Bulawayo provincial chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda said preparations for hosting a successful conference are well on course.

He said the party leadership led by the Secretary General, Dr Obert Mpofu, were in Bulawayo recently to assess the state of the venue and accommodation.

“They were happy with the progress made so far. I can safely say everything is under control, we are ready for the big event.

“Bulawayo is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with the best facilities which meet international standards. We have enough accommodation for the delegates and the rooms are of world class standard, with hospitable staff.

“We hope the delegates will enjoy their stay during the conference period,” said Cde Sibanda.

Delegates, he said, will have a feel of the warm reception of the City of Kings and Queens.

The revolutionary party has a lot to celebrate as its First Secretary, President Mnangagwa, won the harmonised elections last year and recently assumed the SADC chairmanship.

Matabeleland North provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo confirmed that preparations for the conference were underway with the mobilisation committee already on the ground.

So far, he said, the mobilisation committee has managed to secure more than five beasts and five tonnes of maize to feed the delegates.

“We are busy with preparations, and we are confident to meet the required target. We want our delegates to be well fed during the conference. We are also appealing to well-wishers to donate towards the conference either in cash or kind,” he said.

Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Cde Kazembe Kazembe said his province is going to raise the stipulated amount.

“We have already informed all the eight administrative districts. Each district has been tasked to raise a certain amount towards the conference. We are very confident that the province will mobilise the required amount,” said Cde Kazembe.

Mashonaland East provincial Political Commissar Cde Lincoln Matare said the province held its Provincial Co-ordinating Committee towards resource mobilisation and coming up with resolutions which will be presented at the conference.

He said preparations are well on course.

“The resource mobilisation team is on the ground with five beasts already made available. Mashonaland East provincial chairman Cde Daniel Garwe has already pledged towards the conference,’’ said Cde Matare.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Cde Tawanda Mukodza said resource mobilisation teams were on the ground.

“We expect to meet our target. We have a Provincial Co-ordinating Committee today (yesterday) where a number of issues will be discussed,” he said.

Midlands provincial vice chairman Cde Lewis Matutu said preparations for the conference are progressing well with everything already in order.

“We have already mobilised the US$50 000 and five beasts to feed our delegates as instructed by the party,’’ said Cde Matutu.

He confirmed that Midlands province held its Provincial Co-ordinating Committee on Sunday to get progress reports from administrative districts.

Cde Matutu said they had already informed delegates expected to attend the conference as instructed by the circular from the party.

“We are actually busy finalising our year end provincial report which will cover what the party and Government are doing. We are ready to go,” he said.

Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Cde Marry-Mliswa-Chikoka said the province is geared to attend the annual indaba.

Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa said its all systems go for the conference.

“We are ready to go. Our mobilisation teams are on the ground finalising,’’ he said.

Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said they are ready for the conference.

“Those expected to attend the conference have already been informed. Fundraising activities are already in place to raise the required amount of money,” he said

The conference is held on a rotational basis and presents an opportunity for reflection on party electoral promises as well as reaffirmation of the country’s vision.

Last year, the conference was held at the Midlands Zanu PF Convention Centre in Gweru.

This year’s conference will be held under the theme: “Industrialise and Modernise Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030”.