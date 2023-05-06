Zanu PF council re-runs this weekend 

Source: Zanu PF council re-runs on this weekend –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zanu PF political commissar Mike Bimha

ZANU PF is set to conduct primary election re-runs in 27 wards across the country after the initial polls were marred by violence and reports of rigging.

Addressing the media yesterday, Zanu PF political commissar Mike Bimha said re-runs would be held this weekend in areas affected by the new delimitation boundaries and violence among other irregularities.

“In some wards in Harare and other areas, candidates had equal numbers of votes,” he said.

The re-runs will be held in Harare, Mashonaland Central, East and West, Matabeleland North and South provinces.

In Harare, re-runs will be held in Zengeza West ward 2 and Glen Norah ward 28.

Re-runs will be held in Bindura South ward 10, Mazowe North wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, Mt Darwin’s ward 24 and Mazowe West ward 24 in Mashonaland Central.

In Mashonaland East, voting will take place in Murewa West ward 14, Mutoko North ward 7, Seke ward 24 and Goromonzi ward 19.

Mashonaland West will have polls in ward 3, Mhondoro Ngezi ward 6, Kadoma Central ward 4.

Matabeleland North will have re-runs in Hwange West ward 2 (rural), Hwange West wards 4, 5, 7, 8, all Victoria Falls wards and Umguza ward 13.

In Matabeleland South, voting will take place in Bulilima’s ward 9 and 10.

The Zanu PF primary elections were marred by violence which saw some party bigwigs falling by the wayside.