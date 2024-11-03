Source: ZANU-PF Councillor sentenced to 20 years for stock theft – #Asakhe – CITE

By Promise Dube

ZANU-PF councilor for Ward 17 in Insiza North, Sindiso Ndlovu (40), has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted on two counts of stock theft.

Ndlovu and his co-accused, Buhle Nkomazana (28), an employee at Break and Turn Butchery in Nkankezi Business Centre, and Onias Dube, who works at Esigodini Abattoirs, initially faced three counts of stock theft.

According to the State, Ndlovu allegedly sold stolen cattle to Esigodini Abattoirs, where the complainants later identified the hides of their slaughtered animals. The State also argued that Ndlovu was selling cattle he falsely claimed as his own without recording the sales on his stock card, making it difficult to trace his livestock transactions.

On the first count, Ndlovu allegedly went to Plot 93 Ebenezer Farm in Filabusi and stole two cattle belonging to livestock farmer Richard Dube. The trio reportedly cleared the cattle with the local police before taking them to Esigodini Abattoirs for slaughter.

The second count involved the alleged theft of two cattle from Sinovuyo Ndlovu at Insiza grazing lands.

The third count pertained to the alleged theft of seven cattle from Shadreck Malinga at Plot 3 Winnfred Farm in Filabusi.

Filabusi Magistrate Abednico Ndebele found the accused guilty on the first two counts, dismissing the third count.

Ndlovu and Nkomazana were each sentenced to 20 years in prison, though they will serve an effective 14 years after a portion of their sentences was suspended on the conditions of good behavior and restitution to the cattle owners. Dube received a fine of US$400 or an alternative two-year prison sentence for receiving stolen property.

The trial, which began on February 5, 2024, experienced numerous delays due to repeated postponement requests by the defense and the transfer of the original trial magistrate from Filabusi to Bulawayo, further prolonging proceedings.