Source: Zanu PF councillor tackles Chitungwiza water woes | The Herald

Zanu PF Chitungwiza Ward 3 councillor John Matiyenga (wearing cap) demonstrating how the solar powered borehole works

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

Service delivery has been given a major boost in Chitungwiza’s ward 3 after Zanu PF councillor John Matiyenga converted a bush pump into a state-of-the-art solar-powered borehole catering for hundreds of households.

Clr Matiyenga has also spearheaded the diversion of a 53 metre sewer trunk which collapsed at a local house, ending perennial sewer problems in the area.

Drainage systems and illegal dumpsites have been cleared while neighbourhood watch committees have been formed to monitor those dumping litter.

Clr Matiyenga said they were installing two more solar-powered boreholes that were at different stages of completion in St Mary’s and Manyame suburbs, with one expected to be finished this week.

“The completed solar-powered borehole situated in Manyame Park opposite the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) is supplying between 18 000 to 20 000 litres of free water daily to residents,” he said.

“We used to have a bush pump, but it was rusty and I scouted for a partner, Smart Cities, who provided a pump. I then sourced a 10 000 litre tank, taps, solar panels, a control box and sensors. There is one tap reserved for the old aged and disabled while two are for other residents.”

Clr Matiyenga said his ward was the only one without any sewage pipe bursts at the moment.

“A sewer trunk collapsed inside a dining room at one of the houses and I had to intervene to ensure that we diverted the route instead of demolishing the house,” he said.

“We diverted 53 metres of the sewer line and we worked with the council.”

A resident, Ms Margaret Vhazhure, said: “It was hard to navigate the streets because of sewage pipe bursts, but now the issue is solved.

“We were afraid that our children would contract diseases like dysentery and typhoid were common, but the situation is now under control.”

Mr Brighton Marunga said the drainage system had been cleared to satisfactory levels.

“Instead of water flowing to the river, it was now flooding houses during each rainy season, but we no longer have any challenges,” he said.

Another resident, Ms Albertina Guzha, hailed Clr Matiyenga for being responsive to their needs.

“We battled sewage bursts for a long time and they exposed us to water borne diseases but now this is a thing of the past,” she said.