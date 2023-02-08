Source: Zanu PF factional fights exposed -Newsday Zimbabwe

Zanu PF party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa

THE reversal of Zanu PF Manicaland women’s league leader, Happiness Nyakuedzwa’s suspension yesterday by Zanu PF party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa has laid bare factional fights in the ruling party, NewsDay can reveal.

Nyakuedzwa was suspended last week on allegations of gross misconduct by Zanu PF women’s league boss Mabel Chinomona.

But in a statement yesterday, Mutsvangwa said Nyakuedzwa remained women’s leader in Manicaland province.

Last week, Chinomona accused Nyakuedzwa of gross misconduct and disrupting party elections last year.

Allegations are that the move to suspend Nyakuedzwa was meant to alienate women’s league secretary for administration, Monica Mutsvangwa who is reportedly a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Both Mutsvangwa and Chinomona are, however, said to be Mnangagwa loyalists, but are reportedly jostling to position their favoured individuals in key party posts.

In his statement, Mutsvangwa said: “Zanu PF wishes to put it on record that Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa’s position as chairwoman for Manicaland province remains as it has been since she was elected. She is wholly on her reins of provincial women’s league leadership and is fully discharging her duties and responsibilities.”

Mutsvangwa said Nyakuedzwa was currently engaged in membership mobilisation and cell verification in the party.

“Zanu PF applauds the unity of purpose and the sterling work being done by party structures and affiliates in grassroots mobilisation,” he said.

Another statement by Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA) said Nyakuedzwa was being persecuted for being a Mutsvangwa loyalist.

“It has come to COZWVA’s attention that new serious factional fights have emerged within a faction which calls itself ED faction. Both Chinomona and Mutsvangwa are well-known ED loyalists, but from the information we have, the Chinomona-Mutsvangwa fights have divided the whole Manicaland province,” COZWVA said.

“No one knows what has gone wrong with Mutsvangwa, who is being isolated from a number of meetings by Chinomona in Manicaland, yet she is women’s league secretary for administration and a Cabinet minister.”