Zanu PF Harare youth, provincial leadership clash over Borrowdale office 

ZANU PF youth in Harare are up in arms with their provincial leadership for sidelining them in projects, including the alleged controversial Borrowdale project.

Zanu PF Zone 4 offices in Borrowdale have been turned into a shopping mall, where there is a bar and a swimming pool, NewsDay has established.

The proceeds are allegedly pocketed by the party leadership.

Sources in the party yesterday alleged that the Borrowdale scandal was done without a party resolution.

Tempers flared at a recent Harare provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting over the matter, with youth chairpersonn Emmanuel Mahachi accusing the party leadership of sidelining the youths.

“Our youth chairperson Emmanuel Mahachi was on point when he told the leadership that he was aware that some members of the executive were given as much as US$50 000 to facilitate the ongoing scandal,” the source said.

“We no longer have a space to host our party meetings in Borrowdale, which is Zone 4, after the area was turned into a bar.”

In an interview with NewsDay, Mahachi said youth were not happy with the arrangement.

“I spoke about this during our PCC, but I was speaking on behalf of the youth as their leader,” he said.

“As youth, we are not happy with the arrangement and we are not happy at all. Something must be done.”

Zanu PF Harare provincial vice-chairperson Ephraim Fundukwa yesterday said he was not aware of the complaints raised by the youth.

“For me to comment, I should have PCC minutes first,” he said.

Members, who are supposed to use the office, are from Borrowdale, Hatfliffe, Harare West, Harare East, Mt Pleasant and Sunningdale.

Youths in the ruling party claimed they were also sidelined in Mbare projects.