Source: Zanu PF losing candidate claims victimisation – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

ZANU PF Makoni district co-ordinating committee (DCC) chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa, who recently lost to Mike Madiro in the Manicaland provincial chairperson race, has claimed that his rival used intimidatory tactics to win the elections.

Nyakuedzwa, who garnered 14 748 votes against Madiro’s 16 263 votes yesterday said he was in a “state of shock” as his supporters were constantly calling him saying they were being victimised.

“I want to put it on record that I don’t own any supporter in Zanu PF. People who voted for me are Zanu PF supporters,” Nyakuedzwa said.

“I am just told that people who voted for me are being victimised in Chipinge. I have received calls that Madiro is removing those people in leadership positions and is putting his supporters. I am further told that even those in leadership positions who won in my basket have received threats that they will be removed. Surely, this is not

democracy.

“In fact, Madiro should also (not abuse) me because I also have powers in the province. All that we want is to unite the province and win the 2023 elections.”

Nyakuedzwa also claimed that Madiro’s electoral victory was assisted by his “rigging of the elections”, a claim that Madiro has disputed.

Efforts to get a comment from Madiro were fruitless while the party’s provincial spokesperson Oliver Mandipaka directed all questions related to the just-ended elections to the party headquarters in Harare.