Zanu PF Midlands youths bid for prison officers jobs 

Source: Zanu PF Midlands youths bid for prison officers jobs – The Southern Eye

In a letter addressed to DCC secretaries for youth affairs, the party’s provincial youth secretary for production and labour Tinashe Chigova said the particulars should be submitted to the provincial youth league offices.

ZANU PF Midlands youth league leaders have directed all the district co-ordinating committee secretaries for youth affairs to collect particulars of party youth activists so that they can be considered for the recently advertised Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers recruitment, Southern Eye has learnt.

The letter was copied to provincial youth league chairperson Ernest Dzoro.

A few days ago, ZPCS flighted a notice for the recruitment of correctional officers in the general duties section.

“May applicants also note that the ZPCS does not engage third parties in the recruitment process or charge a fee for the services,” ZPCS said.

Zanu PF usually dangles carrots to its members each time the country prepares for general elections.

