Source: Zanu PF mobilises ahead of Amendment No.3 Bill hearings – herald

Joseph Madzimure

Zimpapers Politics Hub

ZANU PF has intensified mobilisation of its structures ahead of nationwide public hearings on the Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Bill, after Parliament set aside a four-day window for citizens to give their input starting on March 30.

The hearings, which will run until April 2, form part of a broader 90-day consultation process that began on February 17 following the gazetting of the Bill.

The exercise is expected to give Zimbabweans an opportunity to shape proposed constitutional changes that carry significant political and governance implications.

Among its key provisions, the Bill seeks to realign electoral cycles with the country’s developmental trajectory, while introducing changes to the structure and administration of elections.

The public will be able to make oral submissions during the hearings, as well as written contributions through designated “special desks” at various venues.

Submissions are also currently being received via Parliament’s official email platform.

In an interview, ZANU PF National Political Commissar Cde Munyaradzi Machacha said the party has already rolled out an extensive programme to prepare its membership for the hearings.

“We started with workshops targeting all our Provincial Coordinating Committees (PCCs). Some of these were conducted virtually, while others were physical engagements,” he said.

Cde Machacha added that the party’s Secretary-General, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, is also touring provinces, engaging PCCs and explaining the provisions of the Bill and the party’s position.

“We have also engaged key stakeholders, including social media activists and legal practitioners from all the country’s 10 provinces, taking them through the contents of the Bill and our position on its clauses,” he said.

As part of the mobilisation drive, the party is this weekend holding inter-district meetings and rallies across the country to further sensitise its structures.

“By the time Parliament rolls out its public hearings, our membership will be fully aware of the contents of the Bill and will be able to engage the Parliamentary Committees in an informed manner,” said Cde Machacha.

He expressed confidence that the Bill would receive strong support during the consultations.

“It’s all systems go. The party is mobilising and clearly explaining its position, and we expect a positive outcome from the process,” he said.

Cde Machacha urged party members to attend the hearings in large numbers and actively participate.

“They must present themselves at the designated venues and take part in shaping this Constitutional amendment. They should not leave it to others,” he said.

Once the public hearings are concluded, Parliamentary portfolio committees will compile reports to inform debate when the Bill is formally introduced in the National Assembly.

To widen participation, Parliament has also set up a physical submission point at the old Parliament building in Harare.

Key provisions of the Bill

The Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Bill proposes significant changes to Zimbabwe’s governance framework.

Among the proposals is a shift from the current system of electing the President through a direct popular vote to a Parliamentary electoral process.

The Bill also seeks to extend the Presidential election cycle from five to seven years, a move that aligns with resolutions adopted at ZANU PF’s Annual People’s Conferences in 2024 and 2025.

Under the current system, the President is elected through a first-past-the-post system, with a run-off election held if no candidate secures an outright majority, under the supervision of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The proposed amendments also include transferring responsibility for voter registration and maintenance of the voters’ roll from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to the Registrar-General, a move Government says is aimed at improving efficiency given the office’s custodial role over civil records.

More broadly, the Bill introduces a range of reforms intended to strengthen constitutional governance, clarify institutional roles and improve the efficiency of the State.