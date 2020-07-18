Source: Zanu PF MP in CDF abuse storm – NewsDay Zimbabwe

Community leaders in Shurugwi South have accused local MP Edmond Mukaratigwa (Zanu PF) of abusing the 2019 Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

Reports are that the local constituency development committee

had agreed to purchase 2 000 bags of cement to be distributed equally among the wards for various projects, but some wards did not get their share and efforts to get an explanation from Mukaratigwa yielded no results.

Tongogara Rural District Council chairperson and Shurugwi South ward 3 councillor Tamiswa Njovani confirmed the standoff.

“In my ward to be specific, I did not get a single bag of the cement from CDF. I have made several follow-ups with the MP, but it has yielded nothing. The people are not happy with that issue because they feel corruption is at play,” he said.

Njovani said he, together with others who did not receive their allocation, have since approached the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) to probe Mukaratigwa over allegations of abusing CDF.

“The matter is now with Zacc,” he said.

However, Mukaratigwa denied any wrongdoing.

“I can humbly submit to you that this is an insult coming from ungrateful circles, perhaps laden with ulterior motives,” he said.

“The cement was shared equally among all the 15 wards of my constituency.”

Asked to explain why Njovani insisted his constituency did not receive the cement, Mukaratigwa said: “Ward 3 did not come to collect for reasons better known to them and their allocation was given to another ward.”

The MP said he would be ready to clear his name before Zacc and prove his innocence.

“It’s actually OK because their investigations will vindicate me and set the record straight,” he said.