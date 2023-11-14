Source: Zanu PF official in land dispute –Newsday Zimbabwe

A RUWA farmer last week accused a Zanu PF politician of plotting to abduct and kill her in a dispute over control of her late father’s properties in Mashonaland East province.

Danai Jirira said she feared for her life after Zanu PF politician Nobert Chikumbo orchestrated attempts to abduct her.

She claims that at least 30 of her farm workers were last week severely assaulted by anti-riot police as the fight for the estate intensified.

Danai is the executor of her late father Eugene Vambe Jirira’s estate (DR215/21).

Chikumbo contested in the Highfield East constituency in the 2022 by-elections, and lost to Citizens Coalition for Change’s Eric Murai.

The Ruwa farmer last week wrote to Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga complaining about her unlawful arrest and an attempt to kidnap her.

In her letter, Jirira said the incident happened on November 2 when a police officer identified as Nkomozana J attempted to arrest her on “cooked-up” fraud charges.

“Nkomozana J, force number 073886k, ID number 44-089846 V 13, attempted to abduct me from my home in Ruwa without a lawful cause,” she said in her complaint dated November 7.

“He simply asked me to get into his private vehicle, which he intended to go with to Muzarabani, without charging me.

“This was meant to ensure that I fail to identify the plaintiffs and witnesses in case HC6063/22 since there was a pre-trial conference in High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba’s chambers.

“He was stopped by an officer from Ruwa Police Station who demanded that we go to Ruwa police and ascertain the legitimacy of the arrest.

“I submit that my arrest was orchestrated by Chikumbo, my tenant at Montana Butchery, 4096 Highfield, Machipisa, who identifies himself to me as a police officer.”

Jirira said the complainants were Chikumbo’s wives.

“After appearing before Justice Muremba, I was unlawfully arrested by truckloads of riot police who threatened to kill me unless I surrendered my father’s estate in cases HC6063/22 and DRDR215/21,” she said.

“The police accused me of beating up Nkomozana J and evading lawful arrest. A particular officer who identified himself as Matonjeni threatened to put me in acid.

“This is despite the fact that I appeared before the High Court on that same day and have been, since 9am, in the custody of either police officers from Ruwa or my legal practitioners of record in HC6063/22.”

Jirira said she was being accused by one Lorraine Ndlovu, “who is working together with the police officers, of having defrauded her of US$700 and stealing her Samsung S20 cellphone and ID (card) on October 28, 2023” in Muzarabani.

“My GPS track records also show that I have never been in Muzarabani at all,” she said.

Contacted for comment, Chikumbo denied the allegations, but bragged that he was well-connected.

“I know her, but I have nothing to do with what is happening to her. In fact, I am currently in South Africa, and she just wants to ruin my reputation,” Chikumbo said.

“I know everything and everyone who is involved. Even if a docket goes to the National Prosecuting Authority (of Zimbabwe), I will know.”

Efforts to get a comment from the police were futile.