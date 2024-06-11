Zanu PF Politburo meets

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Herald Reporter
THE Zanu PF Politburo will meet tomorrow afternoon at the ruling party’s headquarters in Harare.
In an advisory on the ordinary session of the Politburo, Zanu PF national spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said: “The Secretary General of Zanu PF, Cde Dr Obert Mpofu advises all members that there will be a Politburo meeting on Wednesday, 12th June 2024 at 14:00 hours at Zanu PF headquarters. All members must be seated by 13:45 hours sharp.”
