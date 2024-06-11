Zanu PF Politburo meets

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Zanu PF Politburo meets
 In an advisory on the ordinary session of the Politburo, Zanu PF national spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said: “The Secretary General of Zanu PF, Cde Dr Obert Mpofu advises all members that there will be a Politburo meeting on Wednesday, 12th June 2024 at 14:00 hours at Zanu PF headquarters. All members must be seated by 13:45 hours sharp.”
Herald Reporter

THE Zanu PF Politburo will meet tomorrow afternoon at the ruling party’s headquarters in Harare.

