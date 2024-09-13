Zanu PF prepares for robust indaba 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

THE Zanu PF 21st National Annual People’s Conference will discuss a number of issues, including economic growth, delivering prosperity to the people and restoring the country’s glory, the party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, has said.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, Cde Mutsvangwa promised a lively conference.

“Right now, we are much more focused on the organisation of it, but also focus on the robust debate which is going on within the party about the performance of the party and the future direction of the party, with people aspiring what they would wish the party to be,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

The conference will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo from October 22 to 27.

Over 4 000 delegates are expected to attend.

The party leadership led by national chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu, is working around the clock to ensure a successful indaba.

Cde Mutsvangwa said there was excitement among party members.

The conference is essentially a policy review indaba that engages in robust discussions on refining party policies, aligning them with the country’s economic development goals and international engagements.

Turning to the Munhumutapa Youth Day set for Sunday in Masvingo, Cde Mutsvangwa said: “It is befitting that as our President takes this country through the paces of what we could be, we go and pay homage to Great Zimbabwe and honour kings who made it possible.

“As we aspire for the rightful place of Zimbabwe in global affairs, we make reference to our past and get things fired. It’s good to be inspired and this is the whole purpose of the event.

“I want to say thank you to the President for thinking of hosting such an occasion.”