Source: Zanu PF primaries set for this Saturday | The Herald

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

The much-anticipated Zanu PF primary elections for the 2023 harmonised elections will be held across the country on Saturday, March 25, the ruling party has confirmed.

Addressing the media in Harare this morning, Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said polling would start at 7am and close at 4pm.

“President Mnangagwa has directed that Zanu PF primary elections be held on the 25th of March 2023,” said Cde Bimha.

Names of successful candidates who will contest in the primaries would be announced later today in their provinces.

The party has deployed Politburo members who will announce the names of successful candidates in all the country’s 10 provinces.

“Today all provinces are holding Provincial Coordinating Committee metings where senior Politburo members are going to announce the names of successful candidates who will take part in the primary elections,” said Cde Bimha.

Those deployed are Cdes Elifas Mashaba-Bulawayo; Charles Tavengwa-Harare; Lovemore Matuke-Masvingo; Patrick Chinamasa-Manicaland; Kenneth Musanhi- Mashonaland Central; Cde Mike Bimha-Mashonaland East; Christopher Mutsvangwa-Mashonaland West; Cde Obert Mpofu-

Matabeleland North; Richard Ndlovu-Matabeleland South and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi-Midlands Province.

Cde Bimha said the Politburo members would also detail how the entire process would be conducted in terms of deployment of presiding officers, ballot boxes, ballot papers, the counting and displaying of the results.

“All that information will be communicated at the PCC meetings being held today throughout the country,” he said.