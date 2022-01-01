Source: Zanu PF provincial leaders announced | The Herald

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha (right) addresses the media on election results at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday flanked by Director of Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

Zanu PF yesterday announced 10 provincial chairpersons who emerged victorious following successful polls held this week with new office bearers being elected in seven provinces.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka beat three contestants for the Mashonaland West provincial chairmanship.

She was battling it out with Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Cde Kindness Paradza, former provincial youth chairman Cde Vengai Musengi and ex-Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation chief executive officer Cde Happison Muchechetere.

Social Amenities and Housing Minister Cde Daniel Garwe snatched the provincial chairmanship in Mashonaland East, while Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu is the new chairman for Matabeleland South.

Former vice chairman for Masvingo province Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa landed the top post after defeating the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Ezra Chadzamira.

In Bulawayo, former Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZILWA) chairman, Cde Jabulani Sibanda emerged victorious while in Midlands province, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Larry Mavima was uncontested.

He is taking over from Cde Daniel Mackenzie-Ncube who decided not to seek re-election.

Cde Godwills Masimirembwa retained his post in Harare province after he beat his former vice chairman Cde Godfrey Gomwe.

Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Cde Kazembe Kazembe won in Mashonaland Central while the Deputy Minister of Transport Cde Mike Madiro landed the Manicaland post.

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Richard Moyo also retained his post as leader of the party in the province.

There was meticulous verification of the results for accountability purposes and ensure a resounding victory in the 2023 harmonised elections

The new provincial leaders’ major task is to ensure unity among party members in their respective jurisdictions and to spearhead the mobilisation of more than five million votes in next year’s elections.

New brooms emerged in the Women’s League race, with Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Minister Aplonia Munzverengwi trouncing former provincial chair Cde Lyn Gororo, while Cde Rejoice Sibanda took over the reins in Bulawayo province.

In Harare province Cde Ratidzo Mukarati bounced back at the helm of the league in a tightly contested race with Cde Betty Kaseke, who was at the helm in an interim capacity.

Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa retained her post in Manicaland province, while Cde Tsitsi Gezi emerged victorious in Mashonaland Central.

Cde Constance Shamu won in Mashonaland West while Cde Dora Msimanga won in Matabeleland North.

Cde Sindisiwe Nleya is now the new chairperson for Matabeleland South, while Cde Tsitsi Zhou from Midlands and Cde Agnia Mhlanga from Masvingo complete the list.

Cde Isaac Taskan is now the Mashonaland East provincial youth league chairman. Cde Emmanuel Mahachi retained his position in Harare province, while Cde John Paradza won in Masvingo province.

Cde Tafadzwa Gwinji is now the Mashonaland West youth chair taking over from Cde Vengai Musengi, while in Matebeleland South, Cde Moses Langa is now the new Youth League boss.

In Mashonaland Central, Cde Emerson Raradza is now in charge while Cde Stanley Sakupwanya took over the reins in Manicaland. Cde E Murechu will be the Youth League chairman for Bulawayo.

In Matabeleland North, the elections were not conducted because the candidates were over the required age.

The elections were deferred pending guidance and direction from the party leadership.

National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha announced the preliminary results saying they will be deliberated at an upcoming Politburo meeting.