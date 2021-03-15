Source: Zanu PF ready for by-elections | The Herald

Cde Khaya Moyo

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF is ready for by-elections, but treasures saving lives in Covid-19 times more than parliamentary seats, which it already has by an unassailable majority, party spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has said.

Responding to a statement from troubled MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa that Zanu PF was using the Covid-19 pandemic to stall the holding of by-elections, Cde Khaya Moyo said the ruling party did not fear the elections.

“Zanu PF is proud of how our Government has rallied the nation in fighting Covid-19 and significant strides have been made, including among others, acquiring the vaccine, which has seen our frontline warriors being inoculated,” he said.

“It is, therefore, not only preposterous, but irresponsible to say the least, for Mr Chamisa to suggest or opine that our Government is using Covid-19 to delay by-elections. The President has reiterated severally, that his objective in all these measures is to save our peoples’ lives because once lost, they can never be recovered.

“It is, therefore, mind-bogging that given this imperative, Mr Chamisa’s faction is obsessed with by-elections which of course, by all standards have no effect to Zanu PF’s two thirds parliamentary majority.

“Be that as it may, Zanu PF points out clearly that the party does not interfere with parliamentary recalls involving non-members and does not interfere with the running of by-elections, which is a prerogative of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).”

Cde Khaya Moyo said Zanu PF was more than ready for the by-elections, except that it respected the measures put in place to save lives from Covid-19.