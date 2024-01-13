Zanu PF Says USA Should Shut Up About Zimbabwe’s Problems

Zanu PF communications director Farai Marapira says Zimbabwe is not worried about Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Harare Ms. Elaine French’s remarks that her country has paused its participation in the southern nation’s debt clearance program.

