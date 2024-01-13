Zanu PF Says USA Should Shut Up About Zimbabwe’s Problems

1

Zanu PF communications director Farai Marapira says Zimbabwe is not worried about Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Harare Ms. Elaine French’s remarks that her country has paused its participation in the southern nation’s debt clearance program.

Source: Zanu PF Says USA Should Shut Up About Zimbabwe’s Problems

Zanu PF communications director Farai Marapira says Zimbabwe is not worried about Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Harare Ms. Elaine French’s remarks that her country has paused its participation in the southern nation’s debt clearance program.

Related posts:

  1. Over 3 000 delegates for Zanu PF annual conference
  2. Weekend by-elections marred by violence: Zesn 
  3. ‘Zanu PF, FAZ abused school facilities during elections’
  4. 2023 — Another cholera year 
  5. Zanu PF settlers face eviction 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *