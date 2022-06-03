Source: Zanu PF speaks with one voice: Mutsvangwa | The Herald

Zanu PF spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa speaking at a press conference at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Egefa Muchetwa

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ZANU PF members of whatever rank should desist from speaking their opinions as the position of the party, the revolutionary party’s spokesperson, Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, has said.

Speaking at a weekly press conference held at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, Cde Mutsvangwa urged members not to communicate opinionated views.

Those deployed to Parliament are deployees of the party and it is always expected of them at all times to toe the line.

“It is okay for parliamentarians as elected sovereigns to express their views but they also belong to the party with the majority.

“It’s unbecoming for some of our members to go and express their views in Parliament about certain issues before we hold a caucus as a party.

“We are a party of discipline. We come from a long history of a very strong political military training. We produced the best army, the most disciplined army. We are a party of discipline. Why would somebody from the ruling party want to go and express issues about the diaspora. Party issues should be discussed here,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

As the spokesman of the party, Cde Mutsvangwa said, he takes exception to some Zanu PF members who are using wrong platforms to raise issues that should be addressed internally.

“To go out and start talking out of turn is not the Zanu PF way, it’s not the revolutionary way, it’s not the way of doing things. We do not have problems with having various views but lets discuss them if you are a party member, otherwise if we continue on that path we will become like the other parties which have alphabets. As the spokesman of the party, I appeal for discipline from our party members, to abide by the regulations of the party,” he said.

Cde Mutsvangwa also commended President Mnangagwa’s visit to Davos, Switzerland saying Zimbabwe is becoming an investment destination of choice from across the globe.

“The other thing is that the Davos summit centred on Africa and it is becoming a continent of choice for investors with its youthful population and a lot of resources.

“With the African Continental Free Trade Area, the real prospect of Africa intervention offers a huge market. It is an exciting time for our country. President Mnangagwa was among African leaders who were the centre of attraction. The choice is the offerings which were coming out of the summit for African leaders. This is a good thing because business needs people to meet and interact at a wider scale,” he said.

President Mnangagwa co-chaired a breakfast meeting themed: “Friends of the African Continental Free Trade Area” at the just ended World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting was looking at how Public-Private Partnerships could help with the implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“It is a good thing the President was with other African leaders at Davos and he went on further to meet prominent business people from Switzerland. Swiss companies are taking an interest in Zimbabwe, it’s a very good thing,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He also warned the private media to report objectively when ventilating national issues.

“We are doing well as a country, we are doing well as an economy, yet we see negative stories coming out from the private media.

“All in all, we are doing very well. Why do want to have negative stories coming out in such a situation,” Cde Mutsvangwa said.