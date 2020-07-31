Source: Zanu PF suspends Chizema | The Herald

Cde Chizema

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF yesterday suspended the party’s secretary for Health Cde Cleveria Chizema for further investigation after the security department presented a report on how internal forces are fomenting discord in the party working with some senior officials.

Speaking after the 342nd session of the Politburo in Harare on Wednesday, Zanu PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa confirmed Cde Chizema’s suspension after fliers printed by a former youth league official and spreading falsehoods, were found at her home.

“As of now we had only concrete evidence of fliers left at Mai Chizema’s house in March and not removed. They were not reported to anyone else, or to the security authorities and were found at her house just a few days ago.

“The Politburo was not satisfied with her explanation, so she pleaded innocent and we feel that we cannot investigate this matter scientifically if she remains in office. She was suspended pending full investigations. The full investigations hopefully will nail the other individuals who have been working with outside forces,” said Cde Chinamasa.

Cde Chinamasa said that the Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke presented a report that detailed how some outside forces were busy fomenting discord in the party, working with some senior officials and the rank and file to destabilise the party.

“The same individuals have been burning the midnight candle, wishing to propagate disunity between President Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. The culprits are trying to smear Vice President Chiwenga at the same time trying to psyche our unsuspecting people into thinking that the party was divided.

“That those calling for the demonstration had been funded huge sums of money by hostile forces to print fake fliers bearing the name of the senior leadership in the party as purportedly supporting the demonstrations despite that such leaders have no knowledge of these culprits,” said Cde Chinamasa.

He added that the report outlined that there is one Tinashe Maduza, who is a former Youth League member, who was printing and distributing fliers in the name of the party leaders.