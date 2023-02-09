Source: Zanu PF to deploy top leadership to verify cells | The Herald

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha addresses the press during the party’s Leadership Orientation workshop in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

ZANU PF will deploy national executive members across the country’s 10 provinces to monitor and verify cell registers and ensure all its members are registered as voters.

Currently, the party is conducting induction workshops for its wings — the Youth League, Women’s League, and War Veterans’ executives to equip them with the appropriate ideology and skills as they prepare for the election home stretch.

The induction workshops for the War Veterans and Women’s League wings are running concurrently.

Last week, the party deployed Politburo members across all the provinces to attend Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meetings to educate the grassroots on the impending cell verification exercise.

Zanu PF national Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha, who is overseeing the workshops, said the programme is meant to equip the leagues with relevant skills as the party prepares for the elections.

“Most of our national executive members will be deployed very soon to join other party officials to go and ensure that they verify our cells and make sure they are authentic.

“The cells need to be verified to ensure members have got the necessary documents and also registered as voters and where there are some anomalies they take action to ensure that these members are registered.

“As soon as they finish the workshop they are actually going to be deployed in terms of the exercise where we are building our cells in preparation for the primary elections as we face the general elections this year,” said Cde Bimha.

The party deployed Politburo members last week to various provinces to educate members on the cell verification programme.

“Last week we deployed various Politburo members to the provinces for an awareness exercise to get the provinces to be ready for the cell verification exercise. This exercise is meant to ensure all our members on the cell registers are also registered as voters. So this is the exercise which is going to take place and obviously it’s a very mammoth exercise,” Cde Bimha said.

The party is currently mobilising five million plus voters for the President and the party to ensure a resounding victory in the coming elections.