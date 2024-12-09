Source: Zanu PF’s hand in tainted polls soiling Zimbabwe’s good name
My Dear People
The Lacoste regime’s penchant for poking its ugly snout in elections being held in other countries in the region has once again hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons.
The alleged interference by the regime in elections held in Botswana, Mozambique and Namibia has become a huge embarrassment.
It seems the scarfed one has dismally failed to comprehend that being given the rotational appointment of Sadc chairman does not mean that it gives him the right to meddle in the electoral affairs of other countries.
The octogenarian has got so carried away with being Sadc chairman that he now bizarrely even congratulates contestants in a poll even before the electoral commission in that country has announced the results.
One cannot ignore the irony of the Scarfmore regime prying into the elections of other countries after having failed to hold credible elections in its own country.
The disgraceful sham polls held by the Scarfmore regime last year were widely criticised including by even the Sadc electoral observer mission.
Nevers Mumba, the head of the Sadc electoral commission that observed those shamefully fraudulent elections, called the polls “the most fraudulent in the history of the region”.
That a regime that would not know what free and fair elections are, even if it hit them in the backside, is trying to play referee in the elections of other countries in the region, is beyond ludicrous.
Over and above becoming an albatross around electoral processes in neighbouring countries, the Scarfmore regime has become a huge burden on Sadc with thousands of its citizens flocking to countries in the region as they flee from the clueless regime’s scorched earth policies that have entrenched poverty and hopelessness at home.
This is precisely what Gushungo meant when he pointed out that Scarfmore does not have a shred of probity in him.
Munopengaaa!!!
The United Kingdom has effectively blocked Zimbabwe’s readmission into the Commonwealth as last years’ farcical elections by the Scarfmore regime come back to haunt the dispensation of poverty, darkness and confusion.
The United Kingdom’s foreign office pointed out that Scarfmore and Co. still have some way to go before thet can even dream of readmission.
The UK foreign office pointed to the failure by the regime to implement recommendations by the Commonwealth election observer mission as a major reason for its refusal for the country to re-join the Commonwealth.
The observers pointed to a number of deficiencies, including the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s lack of independence; exorbitant candidate registration fees which prevent participation; lack of judicial independence and lack of transparency in the announcement of election results.
This is a huge slap in the face for the so-called second “repubric” which had bellowed ad nauseam about its imminent readmission into the Commonwealth.
I can bet you my PhD, which by the way I remind you again was attained in record time, that these conditions have closed the door on the country ever being readmitted into the Commonwealth under the scarfed one as this lot cannot fathom implementing anything in a free and fair manner especially elections.
Munopengaaa!!!
The imposed leader of the opposition in Parliament and buffoon Sengezo Tshabangu has expressed his appreciation to his puppeteers, Scarfmore and Generari, for helping to save his life after he fell seriously ill on parly business in Geneva Switzerland in October this year.
Tshabangu, who appointed himself secretary-general of the Citizens Coalition for Change then led by Nero and proceeded to recall members of parliament and councillors of the party working in cahoots with the Scarfmore regime, revealed he had received calls from both Scarfmore and Generari assuring him that they would do everything to ensure his well-being.
It is not surprising that the scarfed one and his deputy ran around to ensure that their stooge in Parliament received urgent medical attention.
As a pawn used by the Scarfmore regime, Tshabangu has fulfilled his role to perfection.
He has not uttered a word of criticism of the Scarfmore regime in Parly despite the jailing of members of the opposition including Jameson Timba for more than 150 days simply for holding party and the joke of a budget presented by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, which was all about further fleecing the country’s citizens through ridiculous taxes for punters and fast food consumers among others.
The only time this so-called leader of the opposition has found his voice is when fighting the likes of Welshman Ncube to get his grubby hands on the money given to political parties who won a certain number of seats in last year’s comedic elections, which he did not participate in, and when gushing in praise of the Scarfmore regime.
It is the likes of Tshabangu that give opposition politicians a bad name.
Munopengaaa!!!
Never one to miss an opportunity for publicity, Scarfmore has dished out thousands of dollars to the Zimbabwe men’s soccer team that qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco.
This is after the octogenarian and his regime failed to refurbish a single stadium that met standards set by the Confederation of Africa Football which meant the team had to play their home matches outside the country’s borders.
Millions of Zimbabweans failed to watch their team in action as the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation failed to screen some of the matches and when they did there was no power in homes in and around the country due to daily load shedding of up to 18 hours daily.
The Scarfmore regime’s incompetence knows no bounds!!!
Munopengaaaaaaaaaa
Stop It!
Dr Amai Stop it! PhD (Fake)
