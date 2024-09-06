Source: ‘Zanufication’ of govt jobs gathers momentum -Newsday Zimbabwe

Party provincial structures are currently conducting meetings to come up with resolutions to take to the Zanu PF national conference slated from October 22 to 27 in Bulawayo.

ZANU PF provinces are pushing for a policy to have government jobs reserved for graduates of its propaganda institute, Chitepo School of Ideology.

The annual conference guides government policies.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincial vice-chairperson Linda Matutu confirmed that the province was pushing for employment of only Chitepo School of Ideology graduates in government.

“It was resolved that only individuals with exemplary reputations, who have undergone training at the Chitepo School of Ideology, should be eligible for leadership positions within the party and government,” she said.

“This ensures that leaders are well-versed in party principles and ideologically aligned.”

Manicaland Zanu PF provincial youth chairperson Stanley Sakupwanya demanded that all teachers, nurses and other government employees undergo reorientation at the Herbert Chitepo School.

“These youths are in schools and our effort to woo them is hitting a brick wall because of the teachers. As Manicaland, we proposed that every teacher should undergo training at Chitepo School,” he said.

“From now onwards, we also resolved that those who want to be civil servants, including nurses, should go for reorientation.”

This is not the first time that Zanu PF is pushing to influence government employment processes.

There was a push before to have only graduates of the notorious Border Gezi given priority in employment and enrolment into the public sector and higher and tertiary education institutions.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Association leader Obert Masaraure, however, described the move as “Zanufication” of State institutions, which he said was unconstitutional.

“Zimbabwe’s Constitution frowns upon the politicisation of the civil service. The Chitepo School of Ideology is a Zanu PF school of ideology,” Masaraure said.

“There are some individuals who still harbour thoughts of Zanufication of State institutions. Such individuals are behind the attempts to indoctrinate members of the civil service.

“We condemn the unconstitutional indoctrination of civil servants and will fight with all we have to protect the integrity of our civil service.”

The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, also referred to as Chitepo Ideological College or Chitepo School of Ideology, is a Zanu-PF affiliated institution.

The establishment of the Chitepo Ideological College was mooted soon after Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980.

When war veterans met with then President Robert Mugabe in April 2016, they also said there was need to immediately operationalise the Chitepo Ideological College.

They said there was a deterioration in patriotism and understanding of the Zanu PF ideology within its structures, particularly by those who did not participate in the liberation struggle.

Last month, Zanu PF commandeered all mayors, councillors and top council officials to attend a training workshop under the auspices of the college.