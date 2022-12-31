Source: Zapu mourns ex-Zipra cadre Mlalazi’s death – The Southern Eye

OPPOSITION Zapu leader Sibangilizwe Nkomo has described the party’s late secretary for legal affairs, Bennedict Mlalazi as a son of the soil who fought for the liberation of the country.

Mlalazi died on December 26 at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“The presidency is devastated by the passing away of Mlalazi,” Nkomo, who is the son of the late Zapu vice-president Joshua Nkomo told Southern Eye.

“We recently laid to rest a heroine, Sithembiso Mpofu, and hardly a week has passed and we have now lost Mlalazi. It is sad that the family also lost Bennedict’s brother, Andrew the previous day.”

Mlalazi is said to have joined the liberation struggle in Zambia where he went via Botswana in 1977. He trained in Angola under the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army.

At the formation of the Zimbabwe National Army in 1980, he joined the grey scouts, a unit of the army. He was later posted to the Zimbabwe Military Academy where he served as an instructor.

At the time of his death he was a businessman.

“He stood for what he believed in and was not swayed easily,” Nkomo said.

Zapu spokesperson Mso Ndlovu told Southern Eye that Mlalazi is survived by his wife and several children.

Ndlovu said mourners were gathered in Dernfain, Johannesburg, South Africa, although Mlalazi will be buried in Bulawayo at a date to be announced.