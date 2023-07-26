Source: ZAPU to endorse presidential candidate in 2023 election – #Asakhe – CITE

ZAPU has announced that they are in the process of vetting presidential candidates for the 2023 election and will soon make an announcement about which candidate they will endorse.

The opposition party only managed to field council and parliamentary candidates for the upcoming general election.

ZAPU spokesperson, Msongelwa Ndlovu said they will support a presidential candidate who supports the ideas of their manifesto.

“We are not engaging people on the basis of how popular one is, how well they speak, how well they dress, we are saying engage us on our ideas. If there is a presidential candidate out there who speaks to the issue our manifesto speaks to and articulates it the way we articulate it, we will encourage our people to consider voting for that person,” said Ndlovu.

He said the pollination of ideas, and the unity between political organisations and political leaders must be based not only on desire and need to remove ZANU-PF but must be at a level of ideas.

‘So, we are still waiting, looking and engaging privately with a number of presidential candidates but we are looking at those that will articulate the ideas as contained in our manifesto and at the right time we will make an announcement on who we associate and probably support for the presidency,” said Ndlovu.

In the 2018 elections, ZAPU endorsed the then MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa.