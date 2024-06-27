Source: ZB hosts SMEs expo –Newsday Zimbabwe

An official said the expo, which would be held at the ZB Sports Club in Vainona, aimed to empower Harare’s vibrant SME sector and accelerate its development.

ZB Financial Holdings (ZBFH) is hosting a second SMEs expo and workshop in Harare over two days from tomorrow, following the success of the first exhibition in Bulawayo early this month.

An official said the expo, which would be held at the ZB Sports Club in Vainona, aimed to empower Harare’s vibrant SME sector and accelerate its development.

The expo is running under the theme Accelerating growth of SMEs through financial partnerships, which the organisers say aligns with ZBFH’s vision of improving lives through service and one of its key strategic pillars of sustainability through financial literacy.

SMEs will benefit from financial literacy training, funding options, account opening opportunities and sustainability skills and access to markets.

“We are vested in the development of SMEs and financial inclusion,” said Shepherd Fungura, ZB Financial Holdings group chief executive.

“This expo provides a platform for SMEs to gain knowledge on best practices, funding options and more. We are committed to supporting SMEs throughout the country.”

The expo’s multi-faceted format includes a workshop for registered SMEs, providing in-depth financial knowledge and estate planning and an SME exhibition open to the public, highlighting a variety of products and services.

It will encourage collaboration and knowledge sharing among SMEs and offer valuable insights from industry experts and entrepreneurs.

Fungura said SMEs would benefit from networking and business idea exchange opportunities and the opportunity of forging new partnerships and unlocking business opportunities.