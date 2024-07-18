Source: ZC must stay the course –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Cricket

When Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announced the national team squad that would take on India in a five match T-20 International series in Harare, the big news was the omission of batting stalwarts Sean Williams and Craig Ervine.

The two have been the mainstays of the Chevrons for many years together with Sikandar Raza.

There were questions why the two had not been considered.

ZC did not offer any reasons why the two veterans, both in the twilight of their careers and approaching 40, had been left out. However, one could know the reasons once the series got off.

It’s time to move on and build for the future with younger players who have already exhibited massive potential.

Williams and Ervine are some of the best players that Zimbabwe has.

But nothing lasts forever. Soon, their bodies will give in, and if ZC does not look elsewhere, they could be caught pants down.

When the 2027 International Cricket Council World Cup arrives in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Namibia, Williams and Ervine will be 40 and 41 respectively.

They are probably pushing themselves to be part of that showcase, which is good for Zimbabwe because of that invaluable experience the duo has.

However, the showcase will most likely bring the curtains down on their international careers.

This is the time to prepare and nurture new talent.

ZC have decided to put its faith in the likes of Brian Bennett (20) Jonathan Campbell (26), Wessly Madhevere (23) and Clive Madande (24). The faith shown in quartet is the best decision that ZC have made.

Having failed to qualify for this year’s T -20 World Cup that was held in India with such an ageing squad, it only made sense that ZC looked to refresh the national team for that version of the game.

A few players have breached the 30-year-old mark with Sikandar Raza being the oldest at 38 in the squad that played and lost 4-1 against India.

It’s quite pertinent to have some experience in the squad in both the batting and bowling departments. That is why keeping Raza and Tendai Chatara also appears to be a sensible move.

New coach Justin Sammons has a track record of talent development and thus was the right pick as the nation looks at the future.

After the India drubbing, which should not be a big worry at this stage, Sammons noted that he will need to develop the players’ skill set.

Let us support ZC and Sammons in their bid to revolutionise the national cricket team.

Qualifiers for next year’s T-20 World Cup are coming and all hope is that our young and exuberant side will be ripe and ready to rock again.

We applaud ZC for the way they have decided to take the game forward.