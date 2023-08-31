The Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) has called on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to give an account of the discrepancies that were noted during the 2023 harmonised elections.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ZCBC said that the discrepancies included delays in the starting of the voting process, late delivery of ballot papers, inadequate lighting facilities, unavailability of voting material, and some voters having challenges finding their names on the voter’s roll.

“In reflection on the above-mentioned challenges, we encourage ZEC to give an account to the nation about the delays and procurement of voting material and the missing names on the voter’s roll,” the ZCBC said.

“The opening of the polling centres during the night may surely bring to question the preparedness of ZEC for the just-ended election.”

The ZCBC also called for an audit of the whole election process, saying that this would “give relief to the electorate to whom ZEC is answerable”.

The bishops’ conference also called for peace and tolerance in the post-election period and said that the church remains ready to serve the nation in its peaceful processes.