Source: ZCC partners ministry to set up VTC at Mbungu –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has partnered the Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training ministry to construct a vocational training centre (VTC) at their shrine in Mbungu, Masvingo.

The construction of the VTC is set to begin next year, but learning will begin in January at a satellite institution.

This was revealed during the ZCC’s youth conference held in Masvingo on Thursday.

ZCC Mbungo archbishop Nehemiah Mutendi, who was also present at the event, hailed the partnership with the ministry.

Youth Empowerment minister Tinoda Machakaire said VTCs were a necessary intervention to ensure youth escape from drugs and other illegal substances.

“Drug abuse is a cancer and other societal ills are detrimental to the growth of the country. Let’s say no to all that and be focused on the future of this country,” he said.

“I am delighted to tell you that we are going to set up a VTC here at ZCC Mbungo Centre where you and other youths from other denominations can acquire key skills that can transform you and the country.”

Over the past few years Zimbabwe has been battling an unprecedented increase in drug abuse.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the government is reviewing laws on drug abuse to allow for harsh sentences for drug abusers.