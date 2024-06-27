Source: ZCS announces call for ZAFTAS 2024 –Newsday Zimbabwe

FILM producer, founder and now executive member responsible for partnerships and publicity in the Cinema Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) Richard Tenton, has announced that film entries for the Zimbabwe Annual Film Television Awards (ZAFTAS) 2024 are now open for submission.

He said entries would be submitted through Filmfreeway: https://filmfreeway.com/thezaftas and the deadline was September 10.

In a write-up submitted to film directors and producers’ group, Tenton said last year’s edition of ZAFTAS was a resounding success.

“After the electrifying success of last year’s inaugural awards, we are gearing up to make the second edition even bigger and better. This is your chance to be part of something truly special, a celebration of the raw talent, boundless creativity and cinematic excellence that is putting Zimbabwean film and TV on the map,” he said.

“Winning a ZAFTA is more than just a trophy. It is validation of your hard work, a testament to your vision, and a launchpad for even greater opportunities. Just imagine the doors that could open, the collaborations that could blossom, the careers that could soar.

“So, what are you waiting for? Get those submissions in and let us make the ZAFTAS 2024 an unforgettable night that echoes through the industry. I can’t wait to see the magic you’ve created.”

Tenton added that they collectively formed CSZ to promote convergence of film industry stakeholders.

“We have been operational for three years during which we have done pilot projects and revisited our business model. We have made significant discoveries and we believe our challenges are minor if we, as a nation, are serious about effecting change,” he said.

“There are Zimbabweans in the diaspora who care and want desperately to invest back home. There are Zimbabweans at home, highly skilled, who want to be given an opportunity to contribute to the development. Our vision is taking Zimbabwe to the global stage in a selfless way.”

Celebrated television personality and author, Ray Mawerera received the invitation to ZAFTAS 2024 with great excitement.

“…Filmmakers have the power to bring change and make a move. I have approached government on numerous occasions and it has equally communicated the same. Filmmakers must organise themselves and lead the way. Government, it seems, is following the numbers (in some sort of popularity contest),” Mawerera said.

“Government has an open door policy right now with a closed purse. Not sure if it is an empty purse, looted purse or just disinterest. I believe we can do it . . .”

Actor and film producer Amanda Rangana, who is also a member of the Zimbabwe Film Strategy Steering Committee, pointed out that there are several film associations and most of them have just stood in the gap and closed it.

“We just need one organisation to be recognised as the official film sector representative,” she said.