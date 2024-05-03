ZCTU Slams Ostallos Over Premature Exit From May Day Celebrations

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) would like to clear the air regarding what happened during the May Day commemorations involving Mr Gift Siziba at Gwanzura Stadium.

Mr Siziba came to the stadium late and through his emissaries, asked for a slot to speak on behalf of CCC. After being told that the ZCTU had made a decision not to allow political parties to speak, more after the ZCTU President had spoken, he decided to leave the stadium in the middle of President Florence Mucha Taruvinga’s speech, distracting the attention of the crowd.

Unfortunately, spinners are claiming that he left because the ZCTU President had used the mantra “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”.

It is also mischievous to twist the context in which the ZCTU President referred to the mantra. For the avoidance of any doubt she said the following:

“The mantra nyika inovakwa nevene vayo is indeed resonating with the inclusive Zimbabwe that we all want. But how does that happen with the level of inequalities that are currently obtaining where the citizenry is looking at the so-called Mbingas for crumbs? How do you explain a situation where an individual has access to millions of dollars they do not know how to use except dishing out when workers cannot afford one decent meal or send children to government school? We have seen the elderly in the streets selling anything to feed themselves and their great-great children when some people do not know what to do with the money”.

Unfortunately, people with their own agenda chose only a part of the whole paragraph to further their political agenda.

For the record, over the years the ZCTU has been inviting political parties that have Parliamentary representatives to its commemorations.

This year we invited all political parties with Parliamentary representatives and all of them were in attendance and we did not accord them the opportunity to speak that Mr Siziba wanted, that is why he walked out.

We expect decorum from our guests and they should respect our protocols and programmes.