Source: Zebra Kiss driver jailed 2 years –Newsday Zimbabwe

A ZEBRA Kiss driver has been slapped with a two-year jail term for causing a fatal accident along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway early this year.

Mike Makwara (49) was also banned for life from driving heavy and public commuter vehicles.

The court heard that on January 12, 2023, along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway, Makwara was driving a bus belonging to Zebra Kiss heading towards Mutoko.

Another bus from Rimbi Travel and Tours, was also heading in the same direction.

The court heard that the Rimbi bus driver wanted to overtake, but was blocked by Makwara who kept driving in the middle of the road and at times encroaching into the opposite lane.

As a result of continuous obstruction, the Rimbi bus rammed into a tipper truck, killing the conductor on the spot.