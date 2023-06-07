Source: ZEC opens application process for observers and media practitioners – #Asakhe – CITE

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has invited interested individuals and organisations to apply to observe the 2023 harmonised elections.

The country will hold its general elections on 23 August 2023.

In a press release, Tuesday, ZEC Chief Elections Officer, Utloile Silaigwana said they will consider local organisations and eminent persons from Zimbabwe and individuals representing foreign countries or international organisations and foreign eminent persons who have applied to be accepted as observers.

“Individuals representing foreign countries or international organisations and foreign eminent persons who have been invited by the Minister responsible for foreign affairs to observe an election; and individuals representing local organisations and eminent persons from within Zimbabwe who have been invited by the Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs to observe an election,” Silaigwana added.

He said an application for accreditation as an observer must be made to the Chief Elections Officer by the individual or eminent person who wishes to be accredited; or the organisation that wishes its representatives to be accredited.

Silaigwana added that an application for accreditation made by an organisation or by the Minister must state the names and National Identity Numbers of the individuals whom the organisation or Minister wishes to have accredited.

He said the accreditation fees are as follows: Local observers US$10, Observers from the continent of Africa US$100, Observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe US$300, and Observers from any country outside Africa US$400.

Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses will pay US$100, Zimbabwean local media practitioners accredited with the ZMC will pay US$10 while Media practitioners from other African countries will pay US $100.

Silaigwana said applications must be received at ZEC Head Office no later than 18 August 2023.

“All applications will be considered by the Commission’s Observer Accreditation Committee which Committee will then recommend to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission the persons or organisations to be approved for accreditation. All applicants will receive notification as to whether or not their applications have been successful,” he said.