Source: Zec ruled offside – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO/CATHERINE MUCHIRI

NATIONAL Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku says the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) does not have powers to hike nomination fees for election candidates.

Madhuku, who is a constitutional law expert told journalists at a Press conference in Harare that the decision to hike the nomination fees to be charged in United States dollars was ridiculous, unacceptable and unconstitutional.

Last Friday, Zec gazetted nomination fees through Statutory Instrument 143 of 2022, which will see prospective presidential candidates forking out US$20 000 as nomination fees, up from US$1 000, legislators US$1 000 up from US$50 and councillors US$200 up from US$100.

“I have a right to stand as a presidential candidate, and I don’t want to negotiate that, no one is supposed to approve. It (Zec) has no powers to be involved in making such fundamental decisions regarding who stands and who doesn’t stand as a candidate,” Madhuku said.

“The Constitution says every Zimbabwean is entitled to vote and hold public office. That in itself is a constitutional right exercisable by any Zimbabwean. But imagine that we have to put a monetary requirement meaning that there is a misunderstanding of what these nomination processes are for. Nomination fees are nominal.”

He said it would be easy for dominant parties such as Zanu PF to pay the fees, while smaller parties would struggle.

“It (Zanu PF) has resources to do that and it’s funded by many corrupt people in this country. Just two corrupt people will be able to fund it. Our other dominant colleagues have so many friends around the world,” Madhuku said.

Women’s organisations have also blasted the hike in nomination fees saying it would hinder female participation in elections.

Institute for Young Women and Development team leader Granis Changachirere said: “Women and the youth cannot afford to be candidates and have representation with such high nomination fees. This is a reversal of historical gains made over time by our Zimbabwean black government to allow women and youth to participate in developmental processes. Zec must reverse the fees.”

Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence director Sitabile Dhewa accused Zec of commercialising elections.

“Women with disabilities and young women will suffer more from this proclamation since they are already side-lined from economic opportunities. Many of the political parties will simply shift the burden to pay such large sums of money to the candidates, and this will definitely affect women who are at the receiving end of poverty.”

Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe humanitarian cluster alternate leader Rita Nyampinga said: “Women have other responsibilities and a rise in these fees will discourage them from participating in the 2023 elections. We recommend that political parties must finance women candidates.”