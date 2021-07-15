Source: ZEC to target women, marginalised communities | The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has come up with a programme to target rural women and marginalised communities in the on-going voter education exercise.

The electoral body has been carrying out virtual and radio education exercises that are not accessed by some communities especially women.

Appearing before the Thematic Committee on Peace and Security, Zec chief elections officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana said the programme would be done in line with Covid19 prevention protocols.

The pandemic has disrupted Zec’s activities.