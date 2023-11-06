Source: ZERA Has Reduced Prices Of Fuel, Both Diesel And Blend

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has reduced diesel and petrol prices in both United States dollars (USD) and in Zimbabwean dollars with effect from 5 November 2023. In a statement published by Pindula News, ZERA said the new prices are as follows:

Diesel 50: ZWL$9 971.19/litre

Diesel 50: US$1.74 /litre

/litre Blend – E20: ZWL$8 957.19/litre

Blend – E20: US$ 1.56/litre

Fuel prices for October were as follows:

Diesel 50: ZWL$10,032.51/litre

Diesel 50: US$1.79 /litre

/litre Blend – E20: ZWL$9,247.71/litre

Blend – E20: US$1.65/litre

Prices of fuel effective 7 September 2023 were as follows: