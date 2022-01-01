Source: ZESA Hikes Electricity Tariffs Effective 1 January 2022 – Pindula News

The Zimbabwe Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), ZESA’s power distribution subsidiary, has hiked electricity tariffs with effect from 1 January 2022. ZETDC said:

“It is hereby notified that the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has, in terms of section 53 of the Electricity Act [Chapter 13:19], approved the following prices for the supply of electricity to customers with effect from 1 January 2022. This is a 12.3% indexation formula adjustment shortfall.

Note that the prices are in ZWL.”

For Domestic Metered Customers (Conventional Meter), the fixed monthly charge is $35.68. The energy charge per kWh is as follows:

(i) 1 to 50 kWh – $2.38

(ii) 51 to 100 kWh – $4.77

(iii) 101 to 200 kWh – $8.36

(iv) 201 to 300 kWh – $11.93

(v) 300 to 400 kWh – $13.71

(vi) Balance – $14.31