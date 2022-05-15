Source: ZESA Increases Electricity Tariffs Effective 15 May 2022 – Pindula News

ZESA Holdings’ power distribution arm, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has increased electricity tariffs with effect from 15 May 2022.

In a notice, ZETDC said the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has approved a tariff adjustment in order to restore the value of the tariff to a level of USc10.63/kWh which was approved in 2019. Read the notice:

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) wishes to advise its valued clients that Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has approved a tariff adjustment in order to restore the value of the tariff to a level of USc10.63/kWh which was approved in 2019. This adjustment will go a long way in enabling the Utility to carry out its mandate of delivering services to the public. The Tariff review is with effect from 15 May 2022.

Last month, ZESA Holdings executive chairman, Sydney Gata, warned of imminent debilitating power cuts due to the non-cost reflective electricity tariffs which threatened the power utility’s viability.

Gata said ZESA last had a viable tariff in 2019 and the current tariff is not sustainable. He said:

We are heading for another severe load shedding. How long can you stay in business when you produce at a cost nearly twice the price you are selling at?

Gata said ZESA is importing electricity at a cost of between US8c and US9c per unit while the cost of producing locally is US9.5c.

ZESA is supplying power to households at far less than the cost of importing and producing, that is, US6c per unit.