Source: Zesa resumes Gwanda powerline installation – The Southern Eye

ZESA Holdings subsidiary, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has resumed installation of powerlines in Enqameni, Gwanda, Matabeleland South province, that stalled in 2005.

The project had stopped because of non-availability of poles.

ZETDC Western Region manager Lloyd Jaji told Southern Eye that they started working on the project early this month. He said they began by clearing the land.

“Bush clearing has since started in order to have access to the land. After that we want to bring the lines up again then restore power,” Jaji said.

The project, which began in 2005, was supposed to power Sitezi Clinic, Sibona high and primary schools, Wabayi and Simbumbumbu primary schools.

The original poles for the project were felled by termites, with some reportedly falling on people’s homes.

“Some poles and powerlines have fallen. We now think that this renewed effort is a 2023 election campaign gimmick. We hope they come back and finish what they started,” one villager said.